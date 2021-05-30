Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Cap Achieves $17.08 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.08 million and $11,097.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $7.75 or 0.00021667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,234 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

