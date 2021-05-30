Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,887 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.