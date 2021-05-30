Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 189,194 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.