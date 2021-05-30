Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Homology Medicines worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $379.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

