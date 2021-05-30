Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.