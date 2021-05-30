Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,973 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.