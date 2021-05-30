Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,149,720.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.