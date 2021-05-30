Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,149,720.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,674.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $185.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
