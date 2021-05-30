Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.7% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

