Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ELCPF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98.

