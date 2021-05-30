Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sappi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Sappi in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Sappi stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

