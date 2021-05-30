MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

MOSY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,949,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,993. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

