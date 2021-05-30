Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motus Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MOTUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS MOTUY remained flat at $$6.56 on Friday. Motus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $6.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

About Motus

Motus Holdings Limited operates in the automotive sector in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Australia, South East Asia, and Southern and East Africa. It operates through four segments: Import and Distribution, Retail and Rental, Motor-Related Financial Services, and Aftermarket Parts. The Import and Distribution segment imports and distributes passenger and light commercial vehicles and parts to a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

