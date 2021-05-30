Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 29,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

