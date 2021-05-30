M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

