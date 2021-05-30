M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 in the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

