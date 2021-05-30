M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $81.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.