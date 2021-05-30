M&T Bank Corp Sells 22,732 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amarin were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.54 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.