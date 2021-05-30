M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,117 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,854.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,815 shares of company stock worth $42,812,685. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.