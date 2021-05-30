M&T Bank Corp Sells 405 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in QIAGEN by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QGEN opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

