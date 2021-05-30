Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post $173.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $681.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.