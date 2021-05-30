Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $26.77. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 9,352 shares.

NNOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.33.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

