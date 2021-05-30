National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

NNN opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 461,347 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

