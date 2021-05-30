National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.67. 298,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,309. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.