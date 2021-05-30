Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,036 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,685,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,517,000 after buying an additional 596,780 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.