Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 20,854 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

