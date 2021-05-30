Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the April 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,866. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

