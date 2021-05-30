Needham & Company LLC Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $245.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ZS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.93. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

