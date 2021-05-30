New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce $308.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $325.57 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $298.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,891,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,019. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

