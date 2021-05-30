New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 million-$174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.31 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.830–0.800 EPS.

NEWR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,931. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.85.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.