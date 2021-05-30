Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading 13.9% Higher

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s stock price traded up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 8,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 5,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

