NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.08. NICE has a 52 week low of $180.89 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,039,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

