Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. 1,252,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

