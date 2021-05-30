Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.25. 1,376,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,632. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.