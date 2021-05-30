Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.5% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.20. 936,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.