NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Acquires $126,900.00 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.50 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

