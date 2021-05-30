Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBLX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after acquiring an additional 228,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2,103.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,270,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 350.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,076,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,607 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,306,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6,598.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,788,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

