Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NROM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 54,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,258. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 78.28% and a negative net margin of 35.54%.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.