North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $132.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.15 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $51.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $555.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $626.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $679.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NOA opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 73,397 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

