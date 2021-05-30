Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
