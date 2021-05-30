Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 156 aircraft, whereas 65 owned and 101 leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

