NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NOW stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

