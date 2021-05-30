Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Up 185.7% in May

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 344,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSE NAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

