Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

