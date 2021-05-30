Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $16.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
Read More: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.