NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$3.03. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 3,223,308 shares changing hands.

NVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.