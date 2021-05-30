Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

