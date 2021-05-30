OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. 208,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,098. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

