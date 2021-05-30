Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by 126.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.