Old Point Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.