ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 99,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 65,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

