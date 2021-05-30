One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.96.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.07.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

