One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OSS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of OSS opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

